Chipotle giving away free burritos to health care workers

NEWPORT BEACH, California -- Chipotle is giving away burritos to health care workers as a thank you during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Mexican food chain announced it is giving out 250,000 codes for free burritos to nurses and medical providers.

To all the hard-working, extra-shift-taking lifesavers who put the care in healthcare, we want to thank you for all you do," a message reads on the company's website.

Health care professionals have to sign up to get a code starting Thursday at 1 p.m. EST/ 10 a.m. PST at giving.chipotle.com/healthcareheroes.

"Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the health care community," Chris Brandt, Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release.

The offer comes ahead of May 6, which is 'National Nurses Day.'

People are also invited to thank medical professionals through a virtual thank you wall at that same link.

Chipotle is also launching a e-gift card program to support health care workers.

Beginning April 28, the company will match 10% of special e-gift card purchases and donate the funds to the American Nurses Foundation. The health care e-gift card program runs until May 9.
