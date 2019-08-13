CHP: 6-year-old injured in Kings Co. ATV crash has passed away

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 6-year-old boy involved in an ATV crash in Kings County has passed away, California Highway Patrol officials confirmed.

The crash happened on August 6th in the area of Yokut and Saltgrass Roads southeast of Lemoore.

The boy's name has not been released. He and 4-year-old Francisco Aguilar were pinned underneath a Gator style ATV when the quad flipped into slough containing three feet of water.

CHP officials confirmed Aguilar passed away a few days after the crash.
