Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: What do I do if I'm getting pulled over on the freeway?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer asked the following question: if a CHP unit attempts to pull you over while driving on the freeway, is it best to pull over immediately on the shoulder or is it safer to exit on the next available off-ramp? Should you pull to the left if there's more room?

"The vehicle code requires you to always yield to the right, that's very, very important," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"If there's an emergency, we need to get by you. We need to get to that emergency where seconds could make the difference between life and death," Pennings said.

He says if you pull to the left, officers technically have to turn off their lights and sirens if they pass you on the right. It's technical, but it provides an issue for officers.

"Oftentimes, there will be direction in the public address system.," Pennings said, adding that it's important to turn down your radio so you can hear officer directions when getting pulled over.

"Sometimes, we will try to get the vehicle to take an exit, because that's that's ultimately safer than stopping on the shoulder," he said. If not, always pull to the right.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetyfreewaydriving
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: If a light turns red while I'm in the intersection, will I get a ticket?
Know the Road: Do I pull over for emergency vehicles on a divided roadway?
Know the Road: How long do I have to stop at a stop sign?
Know the Road: Am I allowed to wear a protective mask while driving?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News