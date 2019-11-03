CHP investigating head-on crash near Corcoran

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are treating the people injured in a head-on collision near California State Prison - Corcoran Saturday morning.A minivan and a pickup truck crashed into each other on Dairy Avenue near Quebec, leaving the roadway blocked.California Highway Patrol officers called for ambulances and diverted traffic.Photos from an ABC30 insider show the damage to both vehicles, and what appears to be fog in the area.It is unclear what caused the crash, and the conditions of those inside the vehicles are unknown.