CHP Officer honored in Madera County decades after dying in crash

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A California Highway Patrol officer who died in the line of duty decades ago is now being honored in the North Valley.

In November of 1955, Officer Charles D. Goss responded to a crash.

He was taking some young men involved in the accident to safety, when a driver trying to pass a truck in the fog slammed into his car head-on.

Officer Goss was killed, leaving behind his wife and three daughters.

His life is now commemorated with a memorial highway sign on westbound Highway 152 and Road Five in Madera County.

The officer's daughters and their families were joined by state officials, the CHP commissioner, and Madera County sheriff Tyson Pogue for this ceremony.

Two of the young men who were in the car with the officer on that day also attended the event to honor his sacrifice.