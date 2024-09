Chris Sorenson, beloved Fresno sculptor and artist advocate, dies at 98

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chris Sorenson, beloved Fresno sculptor and artist advocate, has died.

Sorenson was known as the man of steel who created art in the Central Valley for decades.

He owned an art studio near the famous Fresno sign on Van Ness that houses more than 60 local artists.

In a social media post, the Fresno Art Museum wished Sorenson a fond farewell.

He was 98 years old.