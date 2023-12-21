Saint Agnes Men's Club collecting donations for Christmas bins

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the season of giving, and the Saint Agnes Men's Club is spreading Christmas cheer and the philanthropic mission of the medical center.

For 20 years, the club has held its annual Christmas Bins event to ensure that families in need have presents under the tree.

The bins feature food, pantry items, and gifts, including coloring books and notebooks for the kids.

Club president Ryan Jenisse and Bins event chair Dave Scalzo sat down with Action News to talk about the big impact packed into each and every donation.

