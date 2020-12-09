community

Video shows an aerial view of Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new video released by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office gives a bird's eye view of Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane.

The sheriff's department's helicopter flew over the central Fresno neighborhood's holiday display on Tuesday night.

They posted the video on their Facebook page, with a message for the community.

Deputies asked that everyone who goes to enjoy the holiday lights be patient and courteous, and respectful while navigating through the traffic. Some road rage incidents shut down the lights show early this past weekend.

WATCH: Christmas decorations at northwest Fresno home catch attention of popular artist The Weeknd
All of the lights on the home have been choreographed to songs ranging from Christmas classics to The Weeknd's hit song, "Blinding Lights."



WATCH: Candy Cane Lane returns for another year of holiday cheer
Candy Cane Lane is lit up again this holiday season. Here are some of the sights and sounds.

More TOP STORIES News