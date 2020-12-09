Video shows an aerial view of Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane

The sheriff's department's helicopter flew over the central Fresno neighborhood's holiday display on Tuesday night.
They posted the video on their Facebook page, with a message for the community.
Deputies asked that everyone who goes to enjoy the holiday lights be patient and courteous, and respectful while navigating through the traffic. Some road rage incidents shut down the lights show early this past weekend.
