Chuchansi Gold Rewards Club member hits $1.13 million jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune slot machine

COARSEGOLD, CA (KFSN) -- A Chuchansi Gold Rewards Club member hit a $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week, the casino said.

The lucky resident placed a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine, landing them one of the largest payouts in the region.

"It's thrilling for us to see guest after guest hitting these major jackpots at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino," said Deann Kamalani, Chukchansi Gold's Director of Marketing. "Congrats to this lucky player and to all of the winners we see daily at our resort!"