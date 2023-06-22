Fresno City Council to vote on final budget for 2024 Fiscal Year

The Fresno City Council will vote on the final budget for the 2024 Fiscal Year.

It focuses on increasing police and fire staff, improving the city's appearance and maintaining low utility costs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council will vote on the final budget for the 2024 Fiscal Year.

Mayor Jerry Dyer's proposed budget totals more than $1.8 billion.

Over the last few weeks, the council and the mayor have been negotiating over items in the budget.

Council members Miguel Arias, Nelson Esparza and Luis Chavez have publicly opposed portions of the new budget, calling on greater investment in road repair for South Fresno.