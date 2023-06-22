WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fresno City Council to vote on final budget for 2024 Fiscal Year

It focuses on increasing police and fire staff, improving the city's appearance and maintaining low utility costs.

KFSN logo
Thursday, June 22, 2023 6:18PM
Fresno City Council to vote on final budget for 2024 Fiscal Year
EMBED <>More Videos

The Fresno City Council will vote on the final budget for the 2024 Fiscal Year.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council will vote on the final budget for the 2024 Fiscal Year.

Mayor Jerry Dyer's proposed budget totals more than $1.8 billion.

It focuses on increasing police and fire staff, improving the city's appearance and maintaining low utility costs.

Over the last few weeks, the council and the mayor have been negotiating over items in the budget.

Council members Miguel Arias, Nelson Esparza and Luis Chavez have publicly opposed portions of the new budget, calling on greater investment in road repair for South Fresno.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW