CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Clovis has just grown in size, adding some 550 acres of land as part of an annexation project.

City leaders released an updated map.

The area we're talking about is just east of Willow Avenue and north of Shepherd.

The city is now 27 square miles.

According to the 2021 Census, nearly 123,000 people live in Clovis.

The annexation adds 47 residents to that number.