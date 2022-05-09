Multiple people displaced after fire at Clovis apartment complex

BREAKING NEWS: Clovis Fire on scene of an apartment fire at the Woodside Village Apartments off Minnewawa.



Chief says it started in an attic. Residents in three units are without a home this morning. I’ll have more details all morning on #AMLive. pic.twitter.com/iKzKV2ZT47 — Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) May 9, 2022

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people were forced out of their homes after a fire sparked at an apartment complex in Clovis early Monday morning.Firefighters were called to the Woodside Village Apartments on 10th Street and Lind Avenue near Barstow and Minnewawa just after 1:30 am.Crews found heavy smoke coming from one apartment and smoke rising from the roofs of six other units.Investigators believe the fire started in an attic in one of the units. A neighbor heard the smoke alarm and called 911.Firefighters had to pull down the ceilings to figure out where the fire started and how far it traveled.The fire was contained in about 30 minutes. Crews were working to douse hot spots and board up the apartments.Ten apartment units were impacted by flames or smoke. Four were significantly damaged, officials said.Everyone living in the ten apartments was displaced.The Red Cross said its volunteers were helping five adults and three children. Firefighters also helped rescue several pets.No one was hurt.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.