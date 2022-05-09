fire

Multiple people displaced after fire at Clovis apartment complex

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple people displaced after fire at Clovis apartment complex

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people were forced out of their homes after a fire sparked at an apartment complex in Clovis early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Woodside Village Apartments on 10th Street and Lind Avenue near Barstow and Minnewawa just after 1:30 am.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from one apartment and smoke rising from the roofs of six other units.



Investigators believe the fire started in an attic in one of the units. A neighbor heard the smoke alarm and called 911.

Firefighters had to pull down the ceilings to figure out where the fire started and how far it traveled.

The fire was contained in about 30 minutes. Crews were working to douse hot spots and board up the apartments.

Ten apartment units were impacted by flames or smoke. Four were significantly damaged, officials said.

Everyone living in the ten apartments was displaced.

The Red Cross said its volunteers were helping five adults and three children. Firefighters also helped rescue several pets.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Fire destroys Visalia high school baseball team's equipment
Fire damages food processing plant in northwest Fresno
Video: Man accused of trying to plant bomb in ex's new boyfriend's car
House fire sparked by unattended candle leaves 5 displaced
TOP STORIES
Man shot in central Fresno, police searching for suspects
Man in critical condition after being shot in northeast Fresno
Millions of households eligible for discount on internet service
Baby formula shortage hitting US is getting worse
Looking for a job in Fresno? Annesso Pizzeria is hiring
Report: California gas rebate checks delayed
Tulare Co crews trying to rescue trapped, badly injured big rig driver
Show More
Fresno Motel 6 manager shot by guest after argument, police say
1 injured in shooting at party in central Fresno
Man rescued after trying to drive truck across San Joaquin River
Man trying to rob Merced store accidentally pepper-sprays himself
How to customize your mortgage rate for a better deal
More TOP STORIES News