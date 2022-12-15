Suspected DUI driver crashes into Clovis apartment building, police say

Police say the driver went off the road and into the corner of an apartment, hitting the main power unit.

Several people are out of their apartments after an overnight car crash in Clovis. It happened before 12:30 Thursday morning on Villa and Alamos.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people are out of their apartments after an overnight car crash in Clovis.

That driver slammed into their building and now, none of the residents can go back home.

It happened before 12:30 Thursday morning on Villa and Alamos.

Police say the driver went off the road and into the corner of an apartment, hitting the main power unit.

A woman was in the apartment when the vehicle struck the building -- she's okay.

The crash caused six apartments to lose power.

The driver's condition is unknown, but he was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Officials say the building is unlivable due to the damage.

PG &E workers boarded up the building and stabilized the structure.