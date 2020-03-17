Coronavirus

City of Clovis declares local emergency amid COVID-19 concerns

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Clovis has issued a local emergency tonight after the city council voted unanimously in response to the COVID-19 health threat.

The announcement was made during a meeting in the Clovis Senior Center.

The city says the declaration will allow for them to receive disaster funding to combat issues that could arise during this time.

There are six total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central California, with three in Tulare County, two in Fresno County and one in Madera County.

No cases have been reported in Clovis at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscloviscloviscoronavirusclovis city council
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News