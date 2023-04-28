Clovis preschoolers raise money for Make-A-Wish children

A Clovis day care is taking action to grant the wishes of Central Valley children with critical illnesses.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis daycare is taking action to grant the wishes of Central Valley children with critical illnesses.

The Learning Experience, off Shaw Avenue, is raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Whether you're small or large, all that matters is how big your heart is. This is the lesson being taught to preschoolers at the day care.

"We have our philanthropy dogs. We have Grace and Charity. They are philanthropy dogs, and they help us teach our preschoolers that big concept of philanthropy," said center director Beth Nelson. "So we have Grace. She is a Great Dane. She's a large dog. We have charity, who's our small dog. She's a Chihuahua."

While it's taught year-round, April is a special month at the daycare. This is the last week the kiddos are making a push for their first Let's Grant Wishes campaign.

"We have been able to raise just over $6,000 for Make-A-Wish," said Nelson.

They've held different fundraising events to raise thousands of dollars. Just recently, the kids made art to auction off.

They may be young, four to five years old, but the preschoolers understand the difference they're making in another child's life.

"Make them feel better," said Aaryan.

Emery added that the money will "send them to places."

"We hope that these lessons they're learning now will carry into adulthood," Nelson said.

All the money raised goes back to Central Valley kids, who are hoping to make memories outside a hospital.

"We've got about 250 children waiting for wishes in the Central Valley," said the foundation's regional vice president, Kathleen Price. "Children come to us and having a wish at a time when nothing is controllable in their life gives them control again."

Donations can be made here.

