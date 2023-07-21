WATCH LIVE

Driver crashes car into Clovis fire station gate during chase, 3 teens detained, deputies say

Friday, July 21, 2023 12:33PM
Driver crashes car into Clovis fire station gate during chase: FCSO
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies have detained three teens involved in an early morning car chase that ended with a crash into a Clovis fire station.

Deputies had tried to pull over a car at Blackstone and Gettysburg in northeast Fresno just before 3:30 am Friday, but the driver sped off.

Deputies chased the car through Fresno and into Clovis.

Eventually, the car crashed into a gate at the Clovis Fire Station on Pollasky and 7th.

Three teens were detained, while a fourth ran off.

Deputies say the driver may face a felony charge for evading officers, as well as a weapons charge.

No one was hurt in the crash.

