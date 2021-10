CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: The Clovis Police Department say a 13-year-old girl who was missing Thursday has been found safe.___________________________Clovis police are asking for the public's help finding a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home.Authorities say they are searching for Summer Corgiat. The teen frequents the northeast Fresno area.Investigators say Summer has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds.She was last seen wearing a white tank top and tie-dye shorts.Anyone with information is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.