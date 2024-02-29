Clovis North picks up first Open Division win in CIF playoffs

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's just one public school playing in the Northern California Open Division field of the CIF playoffs: #3 Clovis North.

Coming off its first Central Section title at the Division-I level the Broncos are moving on to the regional semifinals thanks to a 49-48 win Wednesday night over The Branson School.

Tied at 44 with three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, sophomore McKae Amundsen hit a three to put the Broncos up 47-44. "He's done it his whole life," said his brother Connor Amundsen. "I think in middle school he hit 4 game winners....I knew he was going to hit that one."

https://twitter.com/CNECBroncos/status/1763058565353504918

On the ensuing Bulls possession Jordan Espinoza came away with back to back blocked shots to keep CN in front.

In the final minute, Semetri Carr nailed a step-back jumper to put Branson up 48-47. On the ensuing play Connor Amundsen worked the pick and roll to find Espinoza who scored to put the Broncos back up one with 13.7 seconds left.

https://twitter.com/StephenABC30/status/1763057132369551428

In a game of defense the Broncos made the final stand forcing a jump ball where the possession arrow went to CN enroute to a 49-48 Bronco win, the program's first in the Open Division. "We've seen all these teams before and we've played them," head coach Tony Amundsen said after the game. "We know we can beat these teams we just have to prepare and get ready."

Up next is a rematch with #2 face Archbishop Riordan. The Crusaders beat CN 74-65 back on Decemeber 9th in the Gridley Tournament. Saturday's game is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM.