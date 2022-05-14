Good Sports: Clovis North softball preparing to defend championship

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis North softball team is loaded with talent."This team is capable of so much," says head coach Courtney Dale.After claiming last year's central section title, the girls looked poised to repeat. A 17-0 start had the team ranked number one in California and number three in the country.That success has put a target on their backs."Everyone's after us, but we stay together," says Ryan Maddox.For Dale, their success is about more than just talent."This team is really close, they're like a family," she said. "A lot of them have been going to school together since elementary school.""We have great camaraderie, I think we all love each other so much," says Kaylee Grealy.A work hard, play hard mentality that's become infectious."What are we going to do better tomorrow to make sure that we can tighten those things up to go into battle the next game," Dale said.Alexis DeBoer, yes, the daughter of the former head football coach at Fresno State, is fielding dozens of DI offers.She's not the only one.Maddox has already committed to pitch at Arizona, Grealy is readying for Louisiana Tech and Emma Bumatay is heading to Idaho to play for Northwest Nazarene.But for Coach Dale, it's about staying in the present."I don't think we really focus on that, just focus on who do we play tomorrow," she said.With playoffs on the horizon, the girls turn their attention to defending their title."Got to keep the ring, don't want anyone taking it," Bumatay said.