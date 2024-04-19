Good Sports: Fresno State Judo Club women's team claim national championship

For the first time since 1989, the Fresno State Judo Club has claimed a national title thanks to the women's team.

For the first time since 1989, the Fresno State Judo Club has claimed a national title thanks to the women's team.

For the first time since 1989, the Fresno State Judo Club has claimed a national title thanks to the women's team.

For the first time since 1989, the Fresno State Judo Club has claimed a national title thanks to the women's team.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State judo club is flying high.

"They earned it they deserved it," judo club head coach Randy Imamura said.

For the first time since 1989, the club claimed a national title thanks to the women's team.

"Winning this tournament was the cherry on top of my judo career," judo national champion Sara Beberian.

"Lose and take second or you have to beat her and strive for gold, and you got to just take it," judo national champion Vanessa Luna said.

Earlier this month, Beberian and Luna grabbed gold at the NCJA Championships in Texas.

"I showed my parents -- they're really proud of me," judo silver medalist Annabell Xiong.

"If it wasn't for her, we wouldn't have been able to take first," Imamura said.

Imamura says he had a good feeling months before the tournament.

"You guys can make history here, so I planted that seed but the expectation was just to have them do their best," Imamura said.

The girls would make history - beating out San Jose State to claim the women's first outright title.

"Big schools who have Olympians in their heritage, so for us to go in there and beat them was a pretty big deal," Imamura said.

So what is judo?

"You're trying to use your opponent's momentum to throw them," Beberian said.

On their back, to score a point.

"Similar to wrestling, except the emphasis is throwing the opponent," Imamura said.

A 19th-century martial art started in Japan, judo consists of throwing, arm locks and chokes.

"As soon as you think you're good, you get thrown," Beberian said.

"Everybody has this saying about you get thrown down you got to get back up -- these guys are doing it daily," Imamura said.

For the Imamura's, judo is a way of life.

"And these are his sons that are carrying on his legacy," Beberian said.

Brothers Robert, Richard and Randy have been training together for nearly 50 years.

"We grew up four boys, we all did judo together, my dad was our instructor slash coach," Imamura said.

Their father Haruo was a multiple-time judo national champion.

A pedigree that built the blueprint for the Fresno State Judo Club.

"He brought that experience and high level to Fresno and the Valley, and we've been producing champions ever since," Imamura said.

With three national champions under Haruo, his youngest son now brings a fourth to the family table.

"He'd laugh and say good job," Imamura said.

With hardware in hand, Fresno's first family of judo is hungry for more.

"Build up the program to be a national powerhouse," Imamura said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.