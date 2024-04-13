Good Sports: Liberty's Rylee Bocchini makes history with home run stretch

A local softball star has done something no other Central Section player has done before.

A local softball star has done something no other Central Section player has done before.

A local softball star has done something no other Central Section player has done before.

A local softball star has done something no other Central Section player has done before.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Out in Madera Ranchos, Liberty's Rylee Bocchini is on the hunt for another Northwest Sequoia title.

"She's a phenomenal athlete," says coach Keith Davis. I saw that day one coming in."

In March, the senior catcher did something so unlikely, it seems impossible.

In six straight at-bats against Riverdale and Parlier, Rylee hit six straight home runs.

Nobody in Central Section history has ever accomplished the feat.

"Once I got to like my fourth one, I was like, 'Oh shoot, when am I going to stop?'"

Rylee would finish the two-game stretch 8-9, with six home runs and 13 RBIs.

It's a tear she credits to her time behind the dish.

"Honestly, I think being a catcher helps me be such a great hitter," she said.

The dual-threat also caught the eye of Fresno State.

"My number-one was Fresno State," she said.

In 2022, Rylee verbally committed to play for the Bulldogs -- an opportunity helped made possible by her coach.

"I feel like he really pushed me to do things that no one else has really told me to do, and he was really there when i needed help with my recruiting stuff," she said.

Feeling like Rylee was overlooked, Coach Davis pushed Rylee to attend camps with the program.

"What a great example to show all these kids from the ranchos that you can do it," he said.

"I'm super excited to stay local, represent the Valley and stay in Fresno," Rylee said.

But before she can focus on her time at Margie Wright Diamond, Rylee is looking to end her senior campaign at the top.

"You want that ring, you want something to look back on and say I was a Valley champion," Davis said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.