Clovis boy surprised with new bike after his was stolen

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Christmas came a little early for a little boy in Clovis.

Last week, he was at practice at school when someone stole his bike, even though it was locked up like he was taught.

The Clovis Police Department heard about it and stepped in.

With the help of his mom, the Clovis Police Officers Association and the Clovis Public Safety Employees Association were able to surprise him with a brand-new bike and lock!

The department says everyone got involved, including the dispatcher who first took the call and the corporal who took the report.