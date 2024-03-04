Tickets on sale for 110th Clovis Rodeo

WATCH LIVE

Monday, March 4, 2024
Tickets now on sale for 110th Clovis Rodeo
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 110th Clovis Rodeo is just around the corner, and you can get your hands on tickets for the upcoming event.

They go on sale at the rodeo box office starting Monday morning.

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 2 pm.

It's located at 748 Rodeo Drive near 5th Street.

Tickets are also available on the Clovis Rodeo's website.

Prices range from $20 to $35, with no extra charge for concerts.

The rodeo begins Wednesday, April 24, through Sunday, April 28.

