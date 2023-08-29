Clovis Senior Center raising money for new piano

A group of seniors is on a musical mission to add an important piece of furniture to a new senior center being built in Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Art and music have always gone hand in hand.

78-year-old Peggy Bridges is a regular at the Clovis Senior Center.

She says a new piano is needed to replace the one that was donated back in 1982.

"It's been moved, it's been beaten up, it's out of tune," she said. "It's really kind of a mess."

Peggy started a GoFundMe account to raise money for a new baby grand piano, to the tune of about $13,000. They've raised about $5,000.

Money from a pancake breakfast on Saturday will also go to the piano fund.

"They look good, they sound good," Bridges said. "It will actually encourage people to play it because it sounds good. There are quite a few people here who took lessons as a child."

Peggy says the old piano can't go inside the new Clovis Senior Activity Center being built a few blocks away at 3rd and Clovis Avenue.

It is three times the size of the current center.

"This is an extraordinary building, and not all communities can do something to this scale," says Amy Hance. "But we do consider ourselves to be a regional center and it's interesting -- over 60% that come to our current center do not live in Clovis."

Seniors can't wait for their new building to open sometime this Fall.

Bridges says music plays a big part in the hundreds of seniors who come to the center every day to stay active.

They'll have plenty of space in the new place.

That pancake breakfast happens at the Clovis Senior Center this Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm.

