CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are investigating after a man was shot on Wednesday morning.Officers say the man showed up at a home on Jordan and Minnewawa asking for help around 3:30 am.The 30-year-old man had been shot in the leg.Police say the shooting happened at a different location. The victim was taken to the home by his friends and is reportedly not cooperating with officers.Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and where it occurred. No suspect description has been released at this time.