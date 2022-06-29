Clovis police say minor shot outside Sierra Vista Mall

Clovis police are working to contact parents and mall officials as part of their investigation.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting outside Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis on Tuesday night left a minor in the hospital.

Clovis police say the shooting happened just before 11 pm.

According to officers, two groups made up of young adults and minors got into an argument that escalated to a shooting.

The victim was shot in the leg, and was rushed to hospital. They are expected to recover.

If you have information about what happened, please call the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800, or Valley Crimestoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

