Charges dropped against Clovis East teacher accused of sexual misconduct

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charges have been dropped in the case against a Clovis East teacher accused of sexual misconduct.

Friday, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office announced the decision after Kenneth Lee pleaded "no contest" to a misdemeanor count of battery.

Authorities say the 50-year-old touched three under-aged students inappropriately.

Lee now faces 180 days in jail and one year of probation.

He is scheduled for sentencing on July 26.