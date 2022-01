CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Unified School District is taking action to keep students safe and healthy when they return to school from winter break.Families can now pick up a free COVID-19 test kit for their students.Each one comes with two tests-one to be taken three days before returning to class, the other the day before.The district says while there are not substitutes for a formal test conducted by a medical professional, at-home testing will help keep the campus healthy and safe.Families and guardians can pick up the tests, one per student, at their school's front office on Wednesday after the final bell.