Clovis classroom connection: First-year teacher assigned classroom where she once learned

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified goes back to school on Monday.

It's also the first day of class for first-year teachers.

Holly Ravizza has her classroom set up and ready to go for the first day of school.

She'll be teaching first grade for the first time, as a first-year teacher.

"I actually attended Clovis Elementary from Kindergarten through sixth grade," Ravizza said.

She's familiar with classroom nine because it's the same room where she was a student in third grade.

Her teacher then was Nina Dose.

Ravizza says she's still shaking off the nerves heading into her first year...

"I feel really anxious," Ravizza said.

But she knows she can lean on her previous teacher for help.

That's because Mrs. Dose is just a couple of buildings over.

Dose is a familiar face -- not just for Ravizza, but for many students who have passed through Clovis Elementary.

"I've been teaching 22 years, and actually 22 years on this campus," Dose said.

She's watched Ravizza grow up.

She was her cheer coach and Ravizza completed her student teaching under Dose.

Now, Ravizza will be her colleague.

"it just like makes my heart swell, to be honest. It's like I feel like a proud mom almost."

Dose reminded Ravizza to soak everything in because it moves quickly.

Ravizza says she's ready to meet her students and hopes to have the same influence on them Dose had on her.

"I hope that I am able to build a relationship with them, that they know that they can come back to me at any point in their lives and I will be here to continue to support them," Ravizza said.

Ravizza and Dose say they're ready to see students and can't wait for Monday when students are back in their seats.

