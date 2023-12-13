The holiday season is upon us, and students and families in Clovis Unified are taking action to give back.

The 'Giving Tree' in Clovis Unified aims to ensure happy holidays for students in Fresno Unified

This week, they'll be loading up and delivering hundreds of gifts to a school in the Fresno Unified School District.

Copper Hills Elementary Principal Matt Papendorf says the gifts are wrapped and ready to go.

Families have been collecting ornaments off the 'Giving Trees' at Century, Copper Hills and Raegan Elementary.

Each of the ornaments anonymously list the size and age of a student at Birney Elementary in Central Fresno.

"The ornaments run out so quick, and it's really neat that it's become such a tradition," Papendorf said.

The donations have been an opportunity for families to give to students in need for 12 years.

It started with Principal Papendorf's mother, Pam Nabors.

"It's nice for our kids to give back, see what it feels like and see the other facilities," Nabors said.

The idea came about when Nabors was teaching kindergarten at Century Elementary.

A parent, who was also a teacher at Birney Elementary, mentioned she wished someone would "adopt" students at her school for the holidays.

They took action and made sure each student in kindergarten and first grade had a gift.

From there, it has kept going and growing.

Copper Hills Elementary and Raegan Elementary joined the cause, collecting enough gifts to give every student at Birney Elementary a gift.

This year, those gifts will also extend to students impacted by flooding in the North Valley.

About $2,500 in gift cards have been collected and will go to students in Planada.

"I never thought that it would get this big," Nabors said.

Each gift includes a warm piece of clothing and a toy.

They'll be loaded and delivered by students in leadership classes from Copper Hills, Raegan, and Century Elementary schools.

Abby Haugen and Lily Malony, now 7th graders, helped deliver gifts last year.

"It made me really thankful for all the presents that we bring and everything that we do for that community," Haugen said.

Both students say they hope everyone keeps those less fortunate in mind this holiday season.

"Just the fact that taking the extra time to make sure that everyone gets that gift because not everyone does is important, so don't take it for granted," Malony said.

On Thursday, the gifts will be bagged up, loaded up onto a bus provided by Clovis Unified School District and delivered to those deserving students.

