Clovis Unified empowers youth with Latino Student Success conference

Clovis Unified's Latino Student Success conference welcomed 250 middle school students for a day of empowerment and cultural pride on Friday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified's Latino Student Success Conference welcomed 250 middle school students for a day of empowerment and cultural pride on Friday.

Keynote speaker and CSU board of trustee member Dr. Yammilette Rodriguez used the lessons taught by Cesar Chavez to show the impact they can have on the world. She said, "we as adults have to change our mindsets to open spaces and create opportunities for them."

From mental health access to gender equality, students broke off into teams to address changes they want to see in their communities.

"We need to make sure that were listening to them because what happens in our communities impacts them directly," Dr. Rodriguez added,

In addition to break out sessions on youth advocacy and empowerment, students learned to celebrate their cultural identity.

District community relations director, Dr. Saul Salinas said, "we want the best for them but they have to come in and do the work."

The conference was started by Student Resource Officer Jesse Ceron. He spent 15 years working for the district after serving with Parlier and Fresno Police.

In 2020 his commitment to fostering relationships with at risk youth and law enforcement earned him one of the top honors of Clovis Unified.

Salinas said, "he formed the Latino student success club with over 100 students the largest club we had on campus."

Ceron died a year later after a battle with COVID-- but his legacy of celebrating cultural identity, community and academic achievement continues.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.