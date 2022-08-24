Clovis mom arrested for DUI crash after picking up her child at school

Police say the woman drove drunk to pick up her child at a Clovis Unified school with a BAC level of over 4 times the legal limit.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police say a woman has been arrested after she drove drunk to pick up her child at a Clovis Unified school, then hit another vehicle.

The incident happened near at Bullard and Helm on Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday was the second day of the district's new fall semester.

Police say the woman drove away after side-swiping the other vehicle, but pulled over a few blocks away. No one was injured.

The woman had a BAC level of over four times the legal limit, according to police.

She is facing charges of felony child endangerment and DUI.

Police say the suspect's child is with a trusted relative.