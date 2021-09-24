air quality

Clovis Unified cancels elementary school sports games due to poor air quality

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Unified School District has canceled all elementary school sports games scheduled for Friday due to wildfire smoke that's impacting the Central Valley's air quality.

The district tells Action News that all sports games for secondary schools will continue as scheduled.

An air quality alert is in effect today and through the weekend, as patches of smoke from wildfires burning in Tulare County and other parts of the state settled over Central California.

Breathing in the fine particles in wildfire smoke can reduce lung function and worsen asthma and other existing heart and lung conditions, air officials told Action News on Thursday.

Experts urged people to limit their time outdoors, and those who must be outside should have a fitted N95 mask to protect their lungs from particulate matter.

