Store manager stabbed in the face at Clovis Walgreens, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Store manager stabbed in the face at Clovis Walgreens, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect was arrested for stabbing a store manager in the face at a Clovis Walgreens.

Police arrived at the Walgreens on Shaw and Villa around 6 pm Friday.

They found the victim with cuts on his head.

First responders took him to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers say employees noticed the suspect when he walked into the store.

They say he is a known shoplifter.

Employees asked the suspect to leave and started escorting him out.

At some point, the suspect turned around and slashed the victim's face.

The suspect ran away but police found and arrested him shortly after.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisstabbing
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News