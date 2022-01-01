Store manager stabbed in the face at Clovis Walgreens, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect was arrested for stabbing a store manager in the face at a Clovis Walgreens.Police arrived at the Walgreens on Shaw and Villa around 6 pm Friday.They found the victim with cuts on his head.First responders took him to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.Officers say employees noticed the suspect when he walked into the store.They say he is a known shoplifter.Employees asked the suspect to leave and started escorting him out.At some point, the suspect turned around and slashed the victim's face.The suspect ran away but police found and arrested him shortly after.