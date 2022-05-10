Student sues Clovis Unified after alleged assault in Clovis West locker room

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis West High School student claims he was assaulted in a locker room on campus and is now suing the Clovis Unified School District and his alleged assailants.The alleged incident happened last September. The district has only confirmed it was a "possible altercation."In the lawsuit, the student said he was coerced into the boys' locker room by other students, where he was physically and sexually assaulted.The student says it was all recorded and shared publicly.The suit claims Clovis Unified did not prevent the spreading of the video, leading to the student suffering physical injuries, severe emotional distress, and humiliation.The student also said in the lawsuit that the district knew the defendants were bullying, threatening, and physically assaulting students before the incident in question.The document said the district was negligent and did not properly supervise students.Law enforcement sources say arrests were made in October, and their findings were sent to the Fresno County District Attorney's Office.Action News reached out to Clovis Unified and the DA, but both agencies said they could not comment on the active litigation.