Arrests made in connection to incident in Clovis West locker room

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement sources tell Action News arrests have been made following an incident in a Clovis West locker room.The incident involved male students in the locker room at Clovis West High School on September 20.Clovis Unified has only confirmed it was a "possible altercation" and officials previously pushed back against rumors of alleged sexual assault.Fresno police were called in to investigate and forwarded their findings to the District Attorney's Office without any recommendations.Law enforcement sources tell Action News arrests have now been made, but there's no word yet on what charges the students may be facing.The DA's office said it could not comment on any matters involving juveniles.A spokesperson for Clovis Unified said student discipline and criminal investigations involving minors must be treated with complete confidentiality.However, she went on to say, "We will not tolerate any behavior that leads anyone to feel unsafe on our campuses, and any action appropriate to our code of ethics and zero tolerance policies would have been taken. These types of policy outcomes often result in students no longer being on our campus and/or on co-curricular teams."