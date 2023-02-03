No threat at Clovis West after school shooting call, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There is no credible threat at Clovis West High School after a man called in a shooting threat on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The school was placed on lockdown around 2 pm after officials say a man called 911 to report that he was on his way to commit a shooting on campus.

Officers quickly arrived at the school and confirmed there was no credible threat.

Investigators say they believe the threat was a spoof call, but they put the campus on lockdown as a precaution.

Officials say they are working to track down where the call came from.

A plan for the release of the students will be put in place shortly by school staff.

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.