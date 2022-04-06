Arts & Entertainment

Coachella: The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia to replace Kanye West among headliners

Kanye West drops out of Coachella Festival

INDIO, Calif. -- The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are set to join Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as co-headliners of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, replacing Kanye West after the rapper backed out, according to a new lineup released Wednesday.

Earlier this week, a source told CNN that West did not want to take the stage in the midst of his divorce battle with Kim Kardashian and in the wake of his one-sided feud with "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.

In the past several weeks West has taken to social media to air his grievances about co-parenting issues with Kardashian.

The annual event is held over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, and this year is scheduled to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24.

