Coalinga cheerleading team wins big in Las Vegas

The Coalinga Junior Oilers won two first-place division titles at the "JAMZ Cheer and Dance Youth Nationals" in Las Vegas last weekend.

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A squad of Valley cheerleaders is bringing home the gold.

The team is familiar with winning.

Last year, they also won national competitions.

This year, the group of 8-to-10-year-olds was also crowned Grand Champions in a Sideline Cheer division.

Congratulations to the Coalinga cheerleaders and coaches!