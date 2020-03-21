2 injured in Coalinga double shooting

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been injured in a shooting in Coalinga, police said.Authorities say the call came in before 8 p.m. on S Coalinga Street.One of the victims was shot in the shoulder, and the other was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.Authorities say after the victim was airlifted, they locked down the house they believe the shooting took place in.Police found a shot gun and they believe that was used in the shooting.Both victims are now expected to be okay. The investigation is ongoing.