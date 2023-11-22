Fresno graffiti team adding to fleet of trucks

The City of Fresno now has upgraded tools to combat graffiti vandalism which continues to be a problem for certain areas around town.

Depending on the size of the graffiti, offenders can be charged with a felony.

The Fresno Graffiti Abatement team is equipped with new trucks that will enable them to get to hard-to-reach places.

"In a single year this team removes 2.8 million square feet of graffiti, " said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Graffiti, once a common site in Fresno, has become less noticeable over recent years, but there are still areas of graffiti that remain an eyesore.

Graffiti vandals have gotten bolder, by taking to new heights, and now so has the city's Graffiti Abatement Team.

The graffiti abatement team will be adding three box trucks to help continue the efforts to beautify Fresno, with more graffiti trucks to come next year.

Tuesday morning, they were able to remove graffiti that had been plaguing an area of downtown Fresno for around 15 years.

"As you come down G. Street, cross over Fresno Street, it stares at you, and it's gone now so if you go back there that piece of graffiti is gone," explained Jet Lim, Graffiti Abatement Manager.

You can report graffiti two ways, by dialing 311 or by going to the FresGo app and reporting it there.

Current response times are fast, 81% of the time the graffiti reported will be removed within 24 hours.

"We're never going to be complacent as a city to where we can look at graffiti on a building, on an overpass, on any piece of property in our city, and be okay with it," added Dyer.

Depending on the size of the graffiti offenders can be charged with a felony, and a reminder when reporting graffiti, don't forget to snap a photo.

