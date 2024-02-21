Fresno leaders and law enforcement combatting graffiti

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno leaders are taking steps to clean up the city, and they have graffiti in their sights.

The mayor said not only does graffiti cost the city and business owners tens of thousands of dollars, but it can create fear in the community if people know or believe the tags are tied to gangs.

It can also prevent more businesses from opening in areas of the city plagued by the practice.

Standing in front of graffiti-filled walls and fencing, the City of Fresno introduced the latest effort to combat the crime.

"That must be our goal," said Mayor Jerry Dyer. "To have a graffiti-free city."

While city leaders explained how the various departments would work together, the graffiti behind them slowly disappeared as members of the Fresno graffiti team painted over the tags.

The city estimates it costs 30 thousand dollars every time the team is called out to clean up spray paint and about 2 million dollars a year. They're investing in a new approach to discourage graffiti with various punishments for offenders.

The City Attorney's office, mayor, and city council are proposing a modification in the Fresno Municipal Code that will allow for more prosecution of the crimes and a broader range of punishment.

City Attorney Andrew Janz said his office will handle the day-to-day cases and impose punishments, such as fines and community service, that discourage the behaviors.

"If they're first-time offenders, have them do community service, have them meet with the owner to see what type of damage they are doing to the business owner, the business owner's family, and their pocketbook," said Janz.

Larger cases, including those involving repeat offenders, will be handled by the District Attorney's Office and will come with more severe prosecution.

"I have instructed my felony trial teams that when they have these cases where there is damage over $400, they are going to be filed as felonies. We are not going to be reducing these cases to misdemeanors without full restitution being paid," said Lisa Smittcamp, Fresno County DA.

Smittcamp said those offenders will also be required to do community service and participate in the clean-up.

Parents will also be held accountable for assisting their children who commit the crimes. Those fines can range from 10 thousand to $50,000.

These prosecution options are being introduced less than three weeks after the Fresno Police Department established a Graffiti Task Force dedicated to investigating the crimes, identifying the top 10 offenders in the city, and arresting those offenders.

The mayor said there will be additional cameras placed in areas around the city that are often graffitied to help identify those responsible and arrest them.

There will be two hearings on the city municipal ordinance change. The first will be this Thursday, and then it will be finalized on March 7th.

