Clovis community dedicates park bench to beloved 'Dancing Man'

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community members were taking action to honor a Clovis Doctor that was hit and killed by a car in 2021.

On Sunday morning, a memorial bench was unveiled for Doctor Sidney Carpenter also known as ''the Dancing Man."

The bench is located near Bullard and Temperance Avenues.

Bunny Fisher, a friend of Carpenter helped organize a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the memorial bench.

It has been two years since the tragedy and now Carpenter's spouse says the community has a way to honor his memory.

"We feel honored and privileged to keep his memory alive, not only for people out on the trail so they can have something to remember him by," Sonhai Hackett-Carpenter said.

On December 4 at Clovis City Hall, more memories will be shared about Doctor Sidney Carpenter.