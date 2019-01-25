COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'7Rings' and other things that got Fresno talking on Twitter

Photo: @GVWire/Twitter

By Hoodline
Twitter users whose profiles place them in Fresno generated 192,759 tweets and retweets between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20. So what hot topics drove all that conversation?

Hoodline sifted through a week's worth of the city's loud and chaotic stream of tweets to find the city's top trending hashtags, ranking each term by finding the hashtags that spent the most hours in the top 20.

Last week's top trending hashtag in Fresno was #California, which trended for 47 hours.


Fresno's second-place trending hashtag was #7Rings, which trended for 41 hours, followed by #MLKDay, which trended for 11 hours.


Fresno was ahead of the curve on #7Rings, which trended locally for longer than it did nationally. But the city's tweeters were less interested in #MondayMotivation, whose local trend duration couldn't match its national popularity.

The number one tweet that people in Fresno retweeted last week was from @egg_rt_record, an account apparently made to set the record for the most retweets. It's a photo of a brown egg standing on its end. As of this writing, it had a million retweets, 199 from Fresno users. But it has a ways to go: The retweet record is north of 5 million.


In the number two most-retweeted spot was a Jan. 17 tweet by @BarackObama, wishing Michelle Obama a happy birthday. It has earned 185,000 retweets, 92 of them from Fresno.


In third was a tweet from user @loonavesres lauding Gillette's #MeToo ad that drew praise and criticism last week for taking on toxic masculinity. The tweet had 214,500 retweets as of this writing, 83 from Fresno.

---

To take the temperature on social media each week, we collect all tweets from Fresno-based Twitter users and those tweets tagged with locations in the city, then apply our own complex analytical tools to refine the flood of tweets into a coherent analysis of the city's week on social media.

For more of Hoodline's coverage of Fresno news and neighborhoods:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineFresno
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
One of the world's largest online magic retailers is located in Fresno
Fresno Grizzlies hosting job fair for 2019 season
Chuck Norris wants lookalikes for his 5K run
Sway to Kelly Clarkson or sculpt a glass heart for your Valentine this weekend
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Teenager shot in southwest Fresno
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen government, border wall fight unresolved
7 face federal charges for aiding suspect in Newman Police officer's death
Roger Stone's tattoo of Nixon goes viral
Fresno man indicted for distributing fentanyl that killed two people
Lyft driver rescues toddler wandering in freezing weather
12-year-old Texas boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
Illinois volleyball coach recorded minors in bathroom: prosecutors
Show More
Olympic swimmer, Cal graduate, Nathan Adrian battling cancer
'Baby Shark' creators working on a show with Netflix
Proposal to charge up to $10 drive on SF's Lombard Street
Blood, screams, arrest: How an online first date turned into a nightmare
'It's a straight-up miracle': 1-year-old who survived near-drowning making recovery
More News