'7Rings' and other things that got Fresno talking on Twitter

Hoodline sifted through a week's worth of the city's loud and chaotic stream of tweets to find the city's top trending hashtags, ranking each term by finding the hashtags that spent the most hours in the top 20.
Last week's top trending hashtag in Fresno was #California, which trended for 47 hours.
Judge blames deadly #California wildfires on @PGE4Me’s uninsulated power conductors https://t.co/Ktb3yG3qKj— Fresno Bee (@FresnoBee) January 18, 2019
Fresno's second-place trending hashtag was #7Rings, which trended for 41 hours, followed by #MLKDay, which trended for 11 hours.
Trying to sleep but this is me right now!! #7Rings pic.twitter.com/0aex8hjhXy— Jose Jose (@Jos_a_barr) January 18, 2019
Fresno was ahead of the curve on #7Rings, which trended locally for longer than it did nationally. But the city's tweeters were less interested in #MondayMotivation, whose local trend duration couldn't match its national popularity.
The number one tweet that people in Fresno retweeted last week was from @egg_rt_record, an account apparently made to set the record for the most retweets. It's a photo of a brown egg standing on its end. As of this writing, it had a million retweets, 199 from Fresno users. But it has a ways to go: The retweet record is north of 5 million.
Let's set a world record together and get the most retweeted tweet on Twitter. Beating the current world record held by Yusaku Maezawa @yousuck2020 (5.3 million!)— World Record Egg (@egg_rt_record) January 14, 2019
We got this 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VkMPwJo9GI
In the number two most-retweeted spot was a Jan. 17 tweet by @BarackObama, wishing Michelle Obama a happy birthday. It has earned 185,000 retweets, 92 of them from Fresno.
I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/ejqm0uC9J4— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2019
In third was a tweet from user @loonavesres lauding Gillette's #MeToo ad that drew praise and criticism last week for taking on toxic masculinity. The tweet had 214,500 retweets as of this writing, 83 from Fresno.
THIS is how you use your brand. THIS is how you engage with your audience. Gillette being aware of mostly having a male audience and using their influence as a global brand to make a change for the better. other companies take notes pic.twitter.com/KCdxKDLji0— laq (@loonavesres) January 15, 2019
---
To take the temperature on social media each week, we collect all tweets from Fresno-based Twitter users and those tweets tagged with locations in the city, then apply our own complex analytical tools to refine the flood of tweets into a coherent analysis of the city's week on social media.
