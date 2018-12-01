96th annual Christmas Tree Lane opens for Valley natives, newcomers to enjoy

Millions of bulbs and decorations illuminate a two mile stretch of a northwest Fresno neighborhood.It's a time honored tradition that started with a single tree in 1920. Ever since, Van Ness Avenue in Fresno's Old Fig is better known as Christmas Tree Lane."People that come from different countries and people that moved away from Fresno who come back because it's just so memorable," said Dean Alexander, Christmas Tree Lane Chairman.We caught up with organizer Alexander as he put the finishing touches on the world renowned display he calls his labor of love."Just the smiles on people's faces its family it gives back to the Fresno community," he said.Though weather was a concern for opening night, which is also the first walk night of the celebration, the crowds didn't thin."We knew it would clear up but we knew it would be cold so we bundled up and came out," said Corina Sanchez, a first time visitor.Having just moved from Los Angeles, Corina Sanchez is walking the lane for the first time."We heard a lot about it and excited to see what all the hype is all about," said Sanchez.Close to 70 deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff's office will patrol the area by car, motorcycle, bike and horseback.Other than the potential for smash and grabs with unattended cars, their biggest concern is making sure families stick together so each intersection has at least one deputy on hand."It is a big crowd it's easy to get separated form your group especially with the little ones because everyone's looking upward and looking at the lights it's easy to wander off," said Lieutenant Kathy Curtice.You can join in on all of the fun until 11 p.m. The next walk night is Tuesday Dec. 11, but you have until Dec. 25 to drive by and enjoy these lights.