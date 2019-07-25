big fresno fair

Big Fresno Fair announces first-ever Tamale Throwdown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The big times aren't back just yet but this year is shaping up to be even tastier than the last!

The Big Fresno Fair announced today it's first-ever Tamale Throwdown.

To showcase the flavors of the Central Valley organizers are searching for the best recipes in town the categories include "Best Meat, Best Vegetarian, and Best Sweet or Dessert."

To level the playing field there will be two levels of competition, professional and amateur.

It's $10 to enter and you have to turn in an entry form by Friday, September 6th.

Your batch of one-dozen tamales will then need to be delivered along with the recipe on Tuesday, October 8th at the Wells Fargo Agriculture Building.

