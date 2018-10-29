Bob Belcher Dog Park opens in Northeast Fresno

Rogue and Wilson are taking in their new playground making friends and learning some new tricks here at the Bob Belcher Dog Park."I'm so excited to have a dog park coming to our neighborhood. It's great to have this area that has grass in it and the activities for the dogs," said dog owner Malynda Kemmer.While those two are off chasing new pals, the pup was a bit shy hanging out by her owner.And this little guy is showing off his new skills jumping over a bar.As the dogs run around Fresno Councilmember Garry Bredefeld welcomes the new visitors."People love their dogs. They want to take them to a place where they can exercise. They get to meet other dogs and other people in our community get to meet each other. Parks are a great thing, dog parks are fantastic. We continue to expand them throughout the city and this is just in Northeast Fresno," said Bredefeld.He says this is the only park in the city with amenities for dogs.The dog owners impressed with the course."I can teach them agility. We can do some training and get some extra exercise in that they can't get just walking in the neighborhood," said Kemmer.The park is near Chestnut and Alluvial Avenues.The location is spot on for many in the area."We were taking the dogs to Woodward, a bigger area, but it's quite far out, and now this way we can come early in the morning or later at night anytime we feel like it," said dog owner Ben Cowdrill.This is the third dog park to open in Fresno County within the last two months.