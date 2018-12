Dozens of families are expected to turn out for Monday night's Annual Tree Lighting in Clovis.Monday night's tree lighting will take place at Clovis City Hall on Fifth Street.Santa will be there to greet children and their families as the Mayor lights the giant Christmas tree.Students from Clovis High School and Clark Intermediate School Choirs will be on hand, singing holiday carols.It all gets underway at 6:30 p.m.