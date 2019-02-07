LATINO LIFE

Centro La Familia opens new resource center

A Valley agency that offers support to thousands of local families is expanding its reach in Fresno County.

Centro La Familia Advocacy Services officially opened its Kerman Neighborhood Resource Center on Thursday morning.

The center offers a range of services, including parenting classes, home visitations, support for victims of crime as well as help with basic needs.

Their new office will provide services to families in Kerman and surrounding communities who often find it difficult to access programs available in larger cities.

"Establishing neighborhood resource centers in communities such as Kerman helps to reduce the amount of time that people have to travel to access services or maybe not even get them because they don't have the transportation," said Centro La Familia's Margarita Rocha.

Centro La Familia serves over 10,000 families annually.

And in the past six months, they have provided assistance to over 600 families in Kerman and other nearby towns.

They expect that number to grow now that they have a facility office in the area.
