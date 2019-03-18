City council could approve new apartment complex project in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Growth could be coming to the city of Merced if developers get the green light for a new apartment complex.Monday's city council meeting will feature a public hearing on the project so developers can hear from residents.The lot is close to 11 acres of land with up to 164 units on the west side of Merced.The proposed complex would include two-story apartment buildings, a community building, a children's play area, a dog park, a swimming pool and close to 300 parking stalls."To me its opportunity. It's about meeting demand we need to get more units built this is a good way to do it," said Development Services Director Scott McBride.The city of Merced sees a growing demand for housing with UC Merced and high-speed rail.With the vacancy rate as low as it is, city officials say this could set the stage for a growing housing trend for the area.