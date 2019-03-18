housing

City council could approve new apartment complex project in Merced

EMBED <>More Videos

Growth could be coming to the city of Merced if developers get the green light for a new apartment complex.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Growth could be coming to the city of Merced if developers get the green light for a new apartment complex.

Monday's city council meeting will feature a public hearing on the project so developers can hear from residents.

The lot is close to 11 acres of land with up to 164 units on the west side of Merced.

The proposed complex would include two-story apartment buildings, a community building, a children's play area, a dog park, a swimming pool and close to 300 parking stalls.

"To me its opportunity. It's about meeting demand we need to get more units built this is a good way to do it," said Development Services Director Scott McBride.

The city of Merced sees a growing demand for housing with UC Merced and high-speed rail.

With the vacancy rate as low as it is, city officials say this could set the stage for a growing housing trend for the area.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmercedmercedhousingapartment
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSING
Governor Newsom's housing crisis funds get bipartisan push-back
Silicon Valley property may become most expensive in Bay Area
Survey: Majority of Bay Area residents would relocate for a job
Visalia has the most affordable homes in the state: Study
TOP STORIES
Jurors to decide fate of Clovis man accused of shooting, beating wife
Rep. Devin Nunes files $250 million lawsuit against Twitter
Reward increased to find killer that left Fresno man in alley to die
Chowchilla PD looks to put protective fence following attempted ambush
Dam operators release water into Valley rivers as rapid warm up melts snowpack
New garden will help elementary students learn valuable lessons
Passenger during hit and run crash that killed Gavin Gladding pleads no contest to felony charge
Show More
'Textalyzer': Nevada considers technology to scan cellphones after crashes
Consumer Report's top picks for 2019 cars
Apple refreshes iPad lineup, with larger entry-level model
Man pinned against pole after being struck by vehicle in Central Fresno
Police looking for shooter who struck a Central Fresno home
More TOP STORIES News